Meta secures $29B funding for Louisiana AI data center
Meta has locked in $29 billion to fund its Hyperion project—the largest AI data center campus planned for Richland Parish, Louisiana.
The financing includes $26 billion in debt led by Pimco and $3 billion in equity from Blue Owl Capital, all arranged through a competitive process managed by Morgan Stanley, with Pimco leading the debt portion.
Hyperion campus will be built out in phases
Spanning 4 million square feet, the Hyperion campus will be built out in phases and is expected to finish by 2030.
Meta signed a 20-year lease with payments tied to how much power it uses.
To give investors peace of mind, Meta is also guaranteeing the facility's value even if tech changes or the lease ends early.
US data center funding could reach $150B by 2027
This creative financing lets Meta speed up its AI ambitions without adding debt to its balance sheet.
As more companies race to build next-gen AI models, projects like Hyperion show just how big investments in AI infrastructure are getting—JPMorgan thinks US data center funding could reach $150 billion by 2027.