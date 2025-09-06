Wall Street ends lower as job numbers miss expectations Business Sep 06, 2025

US stocks finished lower this Friday after August's job numbers missed the mark—just 22,000 new jobs were added, way below the expected 75,000.

Hopes for a boost from possible Fed rate cuts increased, as traders bet on imminent easing following the weak jobs report, and bank stocks took a hit with the S&P 500 bank index down 2.4%.