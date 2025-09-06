US economy adds fewest jobs since early 2020

More people looking for work than open positions

Industries like manufacturing, construction, and oil drilling are cutting jobs even as the Trump administration is trying to promote them.

Healthcare added some roles, but big federal workforce cuts (97,000 since January) partially offset those gains.

Now there are actually more people looking for work than there are open positions—a first in over four years.

This shift is among the signs of weakness that could influence the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.