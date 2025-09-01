OpenAI's Stargate project: Data centers in India, other countries soon
OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT) is planning to set up massive data centers in India and other countries as part of its Stargate project.
These centers will boost AI power worldwide, making tech smarter for local languages and industries.
Construction began earlier this year in Texas.
Each data center costs $50 billion
These massive data centers, referred to as "super-factories" by NVIDIA, are huge: each can handle at least 1 gigawatt of power, which means they're essential for training advanced AI models.
Building just one could cost $50 billion, with NVIDIA hardware taking up most of the budget.
Project to create over 100,000 jobs
Stargate isn't just about tech—it's expected to create over 100,000 jobs in construction and operations, giving a serious boost to local economies.
With global spending on AI infrastructure possibly hitting $3-4 trillion a year by 2030, these projects are shaping the future of work and technology everywhere.