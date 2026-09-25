OpenEvidence raises $250 million, hits $15B valuation amid healthcare AI interest

Over 40% of US doctors across over 10,000 hospitals and medical centers already use OpenEvidence, which is free in the US and Canada.

The company partners with trusted sources like the New England Journal of Medicine to keep information accurate, and has raised more than $1 billion in the past year from investors like NVIDIA.

OpenEvidence is also teaming up with Anthropic to bring its medical AI to about 100 countries, especially places where access to healthcare knowledge is limited.