Oracle invokes force majeure on Project Jupiter data center
Oracle just pulled the force majeure card on its big Project Jupiter data center in New Mexico, basically hitting pause to avoid delaying rent if construction gets delayed past the planned 2028 launch.
Even with some local pushback and regulatory headaches, the developer, a unit of Blue Owl Capital Inc. says it is still all-in and committed to finishing what it started.
Lenders nervous over Project Jupiter debts
This move has made lenders nervous: project debts are trading low, and both Oracle's and Blue Owl Capital's stocks took a noticeable dip (down 4.4% and 3.7%).
The project is part of a huge $400 billion deal tied to President Trump's AI infrastructure plan, but it's been slowed down by permit issues, especially around an Energy Transfer LP natural gas pipeline route.
It's a reminder that building next-gen tech isn't always smooth sailing.