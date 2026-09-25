Oracle pauses Jupiter New Mexico data center, investors grow nervous
Business
Oracle just hit pause on the Jupiter data center project in New Mexico, blaming power supply issues, a move that's making waves in the AI infrastructure scene.
The site, built by Blue Owl's STACK Infrastructure for OpenAI, now faces delays, and investors are getting a bit nervous about the risks tied to these massive tech projects.
Blue Owl confirms project commitment
Even with Oracle's setback, Blue Owl says it's sticking with the project. But SB Energy decided this week to delay its IPO.
With Moody's predicting AI spending could reach $1 trillion by 2027, everyone's watching closely, especially after Oracle's stock dropped 3.5% as investors rethink where their money is safest.