Oracle to raise $50B for cloud infrastructure expansion

Oracle has announced its plan to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion in 2026. The tech giant intends to use the funds for expanding its cloud infrastructure capacity. The company, chaired by billionaire Larry Ellison, said it will achieve this goal through a mix of debt and equity financing.

Financing details Fundraising strategy Oracle plans to raise about half of the required funds through equity-linked and common equity issuances. These include mandatory convertible preferred securities and a new at-the-market equity program worth up to $20 billion. The other half will be raised by issuing senior unsecured bonds in early 2026, with Goldman Sachs handling the bond issuance and Citigroup managing the equity side.

Client base Cloud services attracting big names Oracle's cloud services have attracted big names such as AMD, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, TikTok, and xAI. The company said in a statement that it is raising money to build additional capacity to meet the contracted demand from these customers. This massive fundraise highlights Oracle's commitment to staying relevant in today's fast-paced tech landscape.

