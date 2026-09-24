Oracle shares fall after flagged Project Jupiter data center issues
Business
Oracle's stock dropped about 5% on Thursday after the company flagged issues with its massive Project Jupiter data center in New Mexico.
The notice has investors worried about higher costs and possible delays, especially since Project Jupiter is central to Oracle's big AI plans, and this $18 billion in debt tied to the data center is a separate risk concern.
Project Jupiter faces debt and pushback
Even though Oracle says "Project Jupiter remains on our planned schedule," the project is under pressure from financial debt, regulatory challenges, and pushback from local and environmental groups.
It's also part of Oracle's larger Stargate AI initiative, so any hiccups here could impact its future AI goals, and that uncertainty is making Wall Street nervous.