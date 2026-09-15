Oracle workers face another wave of layoffs
What's the story
Tech giant Oracle has reportedly started another round of job cuts. According to a leaked email, some employees have already been informed about their terminations. The communication details that the decision was made after "careful consideration" of Oracle's current business needs and is part of a broader organizational change. The affected employees were laid off immediately, with the company confirming that the day they received notification would be their last working day.
Termination details
Employees will receive severance packages
The email further states that the affected employees will be eligible for a severance package, subject to Oracle's severance plan.
It also requests them to provide their personal email addresses for communication regarding the severance process.
The company has warned these employees that their access to Oracle systems will be deactivated soon, and they are prohibited from downloading or retaining confidential information, including emailing any such data to a personal account.
Job cuts
Around 21,000 jobs axed since last year
In the last year, Oracle has cut around 21,000 jobs or nearly 13% of its workforce. The company's headcount dropped from 162,000 in May 2025 to 141,000 in May 2026.
This reduction is largely attributed to the company's increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.
Oracle has also spent $1.8 billion on restructuring costs, including severance packages and other exit costs, a significant increase from $374 million last year.