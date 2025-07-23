Next Article
Oracle's $30B OpenAI contract boosts revenue to $10B
OpenAI just landed a huge $30 billion annual contract with Oracle to supercharge its data centers in the US.
Thanks to Oracle's Stargate project, OpenAI will get 4.5 gigawatts of extra capacity—enough power for about 400 million homes—and thousands of new jobs are expected, especially at the big Stargate I site being built in Abilene, Texas.
OpenAI's yearly revenue has nearly doubled
This partnership is a game-changer for both companies: OpenAI's yearly revenue has nearly doubled from $5.5 billion to $10 billion since the deal.
Oracle even kept OpenAI's name secret in official filings until Bloomberg spilled the beans.
Plus, Oracle plans to invest over $46 billion more into data centers soon, so expect even bigger things ahead.