Ola Electric's stock snaps losing streak, jumps over 7%

Why Ola's Q1 results aren't all doom and gloom

While Ola reported a bigger net loss of ₹428 crore this quarter and saw revenue drop by half year-on-year, there are some bright spots.

Compared to last quarter, losses shrank and revenue actually climbed. The auto segment even turned EBITDA positive in June, which means they're getting closer to making real cash.

Looking ahead, Ola expects to ramp up production and is aiming for revenues between ₹4,200-₹4,700 crore by FY26.