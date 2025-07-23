Next Article
Ola Electric's stock snaps losing streak, jumps over 7%
Ola Electric's stock finally snapped its losing streak, jumping over 7% on Wednesday after six straight days in the red.
The boost followed a big block deal—15 lakh shares worth ₹7 crore changed hands—hinting that investors are still interested in what Ola's doing.
Why Ola's Q1 results aren't all doom and gloom
While Ola reported a bigger net loss of ₹428 crore this quarter and saw revenue drop by half year-on-year, there are some bright spots.
Compared to last quarter, losses shrank and revenue actually climbed. The auto segment even turned EBITDA positive in June, which means they're getting closer to making real cash.
Looking ahead, Ola expects to ramp up production and is aiming for revenues between ₹4,200-₹4,700 crore by FY26.