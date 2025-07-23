Next Article
Radisson introduces 'Radisson Flights' for seamless travel bookings
Radisson just rolled out Radisson Flights in India, letting you book flights and hotels together on one platform.
Teaming up with Etraveli Group, they're bringing this feature to 14 countries, making it easier for travelers to plan everything in one go.
Access to both domestic and international flights
With Radisson Flights, you get instant access to domestic and international flights plus a 20% discount on hotel stays when you book both.
The goal is simple—make travel less stressful by keeping all your bookings in one place, whether you're heading to a big city or exploring smaller towns.