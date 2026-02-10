Ouster buys StereoLabs to create all-in-one sensor platform Business Feb 10, 2026

Ouster, known for its digital lidar sensors, has snapped up StereoLabs for $35 million in cash plus 1.8 million shares (deal announced Feb 10, 2026).

The big idea? Ouster wants to build the first all-in-one sensing platform by blending its lidar tech with StereoLabs's stereo cameras and AI systems—think smarter robots and automated warehouses.