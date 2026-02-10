Ouster buys StereoLabs to create all-in-one sensor platform
Ouster, known for its digital lidar sensors, has snapped up StereoLabs for $35 million in cash plus 1.8 million shares (deal announced Feb 10, 2026).
The big idea? Ouster wants to build the first all-in-one sensing platform by blending its lidar tech with StereoLabs's stereo cameras and AI systems—think smarter robots and automated warehouses.
StereoLabs isn't new—they've shipped over 90,000 ZED cameras to more than 10,000 customers in robotics, automation, and smart infrastructure.
By joining forces, Ouster gets access to advanced sensor fusion and AI models that could make "Physical AI" a lot more powerful.
This move could shape the future of how robots see and understand the world around them.
Plus, with StereoLabs EBITDA-positive (roughly $16 million in unaudited revenue), Ouster is betting big on expanding into new markets where tech meets real life.