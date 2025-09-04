Oval Projects Engineering's IPO opens at ₹85.25 on BSE SME

How the issue panned out

The IPO ran from August 28 to September 1 and was subscribed 1.61 times overall.

Big institutional investors were keen, grabbing their share over six times, but regular retail and non-institutional folks weren't as interested, with less than full subscription on their end.

The ₹47 crore raised will help fund the company's working capital needs as it continues engineering projects for the Oil & Gas sector out of Agartala, Tripura.