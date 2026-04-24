UK government urged to cut ties with Palantir

Over 200,000 people have urged the UK government to sever its ties with US tech giant Palantir. The call comes amid growing public concern over the company's involvement in the NHS, police, military and councils. Two petitions, one demanding an end to all public contracts with Palantir and the other specifically urging Health Secretary Wes Streeting to cancel Palantir's £330 million patient data contract between Palantir and the NHS, have garnered a total of 229,000 signatures.

Contract concerns Controversial contracts and potential expansion in law enforcement Palantir, whose software is used by Donald Trump's ICE immigration enforcement program and the Israeli military, has £600 million worth of contracts with UK public bodies. The company is also in talks with Scotland Yard to use its AI technology for criminal investigations. If finalized, this deal would significantly expand Palantir's role in UK law enforcement.

PR battle Memes and manifesto: Palantir's response to criticism The public outcry against Palantir's contracts has been met with a strong defense from the company. Louis Mosley, Palantir's UK chief executive, has been using internet memes to counter criticism. This comes after the company's US operation published a manifesto stating that free and democratic societies need "hard power" to prevail. Mosley responded to critics by posting a meme from the US sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, suggesting they were engaged in a conspiracy theory.

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