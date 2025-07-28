Next Article
Over 65,000 crore digital payment transactions recorded since FY19
India just crossed a huge digital payments milestone—over 65,000 crore transactions worth ₹12,000 trillion have happened since FY19.
Announced by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, this shift has helped move the country away from cash and made it easier for more people to take part in the formal economy.
Efforts to boost digital payments across the country
The government teamed up with RBI, NPCI, banks, and fintechs to push digital payments everywhere—from big cities to remote villages.
Initiatives like setting up millions of payment touchpoints and offering incentives for UPI use have made going cashless simpler for everyone, including small businesses and MSMEs.
It's all part of building a more connected digital economy.