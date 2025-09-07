The change was announced by Ritesh Agarwal

OYO renames parent company Oravel Stays as 'Prism'

OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, has been renamed Prism. The change was announced by Ritesh Agarwal, chairman and founder of the company. He said the new name will serve as an umbrella for all their diverse businesses and help them work more efficiently. "It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique," Agarwal wrote in a letter to shareholders.