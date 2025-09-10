Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk to cut 9,000 jobs as profits plummet

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant and maker of popular diabetes drug Ozempic, has announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees globally. The move comes as part of a major restructuring effort aimed at saving $1.3 billion annually. The company also downgraded its profit forecast for the third time this year amid a sharp decline in performance.

Impact Job cuts to affect Denmark the most The job cuts will affect around 11% of Novo Nordisk's global workforce, with Denmark bearing the brunt of the layoffs with 5,000 reductions. The company said it plans to communicate with affected employees over the next few months. Novo Nordisk had previously projected a profit growth of up to 27% but has now revised its expectations, forecasting an operating profit growth between 4% and 10% at constant exchange rates.

Strategic shift Novo Nordisk's transformation plan The job cuts are part of a larger transformation plan by Novo Nordisk to simplify its organization, speed up decision-making, and redirect resources toward growth opportunities in diabetes and obesity. The company's new CEO Mike Doustdar had already imposed a hiring freeze for non-critical roles and rescinded job offers for incoming employees who hadn't started yet.