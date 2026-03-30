Palantir CEO Alex Karp says vocational jobs remain future proof Business Mar 30, 2026

Worried about AI taking over jobs? Palantir CEO Alex Karp thinks some roles are future-proof.

On a recent podcast, he said hands-on vocational jobs, like plumbing or technical trades, will stay in demand even as AI grows.

According to Karp, there are more and more people who need to do things that are not necessarily intellectual but are vocational, and those roles are likely to remain in demand.