Palantir CEO Alex Karp says vocational jobs remain future proof
Worried about AI taking over jobs? Palantir CEO Alex Karp thinks some roles are future-proof.
On a recent podcast, he said hands-on vocational jobs, like plumbing or technical trades, will stay in demand even as AI grows.
According to Karp, there are more and more people who need to do things that are not necessarily intellectual but are vocational, and those roles are likely to remain in demand.
Palantir starts neurodivergent hiring fellowship
Karp also believes people with neurodivergent minds (like ADHD or autism) have unique problem-solving skills that set them apart from AI.
He even joked about calling on Odin for help, and leaders such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel have said their neurodivergent traits played a role in their success.
To back this up, Palantir started a "Neurodivergent Fellowship" in December 2025 to hire people with diverse ways of thinking, with Karp personally meeting the finalists.