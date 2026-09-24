Palantir CEO Alex Karp urges legal liability, not regulation

Palantir's CEO Alex Karp says it's time for AI companies to take real responsibility for their tech.

In a chat with CNBC, he pushed back against calls for regulation, arguing that "The first line of defense is liability for your own actions."

Karp wants legal consequences if AI causes harm, a view shared by other big names like Dario Amodei, and Sam Altman, who are also calling for stricter rules as AI keeps expanding.