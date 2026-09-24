Palantir CEO Alex Karp urges legal liability, not regulation
Palantir's CEO Alex Karp says it's time for AI companies to take real responsibility for their tech.
In a chat with CNBC, he pushed back against calls for regulation, arguing that "The first line of defense is liability for your own actions."
Karp wants legal consequences if AI causes harm, a view shared by other big names like Dario Amodei, and Sam Altman, who are also calling for stricter rules as AI keeps expanding.
Apple reference image adds cryptographic proof
On the tech side, Apple just launched a feature called Apple Reference Image with iOS 27 to help fight deepfakes.
If you've got the iPhone 18 Pro, your main camera can now capture a cryptographically signed copy of raw sensor data from the iPhone's main camera: basically proof the image is real and untouched.
It's Apple's way of making sure what you see online is actually legit in a world where digital fakes are everywhere.