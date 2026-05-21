Palantir objects to Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency blocking commercial bids
Palantir, a big name in AI, is pushing back against the US Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency for not letting commercial tech companies bid on a major upgrade project called MARS.
The agency wants to build its own system to replace old Cold War-era system, but Palantir says that's risky and wastes taxpayer money when commercial options already exist.
Administration backs competition, London blocks Palantir
A national security official in President Donald Trump's administration shared that the White House actually supports open competition for these contracts and wants more private-sector innovation in defense tech.
Meanwhile, over in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan just blocked a £50 million police contract with Palantir due to concerns about fair bidding and relying too much on one company's technology.