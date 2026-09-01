Paluck Technologies IPO received 124.3cr applications versus 49.2L offered

Retail investors really stole the show, oversubscribing their share by a wild 372.67 times.

Non-institutional and qualified institutional investors weren't far behind, with their portions oversubscribed by 212.4 times and 83.89 times respectively.

Shares are trading at a strong gray market premium (over 40%), and listing kicks off September 4 on BSE SME.

The funds raised will help Paluck Technologies upgrade equipment, repay debt, and fuel future growth, so it's clear people believe this company has serious potential!