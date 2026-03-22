PAN application rules changing from April 1: What to know

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card application rules are set to change from April 1, 2026. The changes were flagged by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited in a post on X. The new regulations will affect how people apply for or process their PAN cards. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming changes and what documents you'll need for a PAN application after April 1, 2026.

Regulation changes New rules will apply to all applicants The new rules will apply to everyone applying for a new PAN or updating their existing one on or after April 1, 2026. The first major change is that additional documents will be required for PAN applications. Till March 31, 2026, applicants could use only Aadhaar to apply for a PAN. But from April 1, 2026, they'll have to submit more documents as part of the application process.

Name matching Name on PAN must match with Aadhaar Another major change is that the name on the PAN card will now have to match with that on Aadhaar. This means applicants must ensure their Aadhaar details are correct before applying for a new or updated PAN. The existing (old) PAN forms will not be accepted after April 1, 2026, as new application forms are likely to be introduced as part of this revised process.

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Document list Applicants will have to submit additional supporting documents From April 1, 2026, applicants will have to submit additional supporting documents with their application. These include a birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving license, matriculation certificate, an affidavit issued by a magistrate among other government-issued documents. Authorities have urged citizens to complete all PAN-related formalities before the deadline to avoid the hassle of providing multiple documentation and making the process easier for them.

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