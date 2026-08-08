Paper Boat maker reports 96% decline in profit

Hector Beverages's operating revenue for FY26 stood at ₹760 crore, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 13.8% from ₹668 crore in FY25.

The company also reported a total income of ₹778 crore in FY26, including other income of ₹18 crore.

This is an increase from the previous fiscal year's total income of ₹682 crore.