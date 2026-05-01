Parag Agrawal's Parallel Web Systems raises $100 million, Sequoia-backed $2B valuation
Business
Parallel Web Systems, started by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, just hit a $2 billion valuation after raising $100 million in fresh funding backed by Sequoia Capital.
That's nearly triple its value from last November, a huge leap for a company that only launched in August 2025.
Parallel's autonomous AI agents assist businesses
Parallel builds autonomous AI agents to help businesses with things like investment analysis and insurance claims, basically making tough research jobs way easier.
The new funding will boost their research and help them reach more clients.
Their platform already supports up to 100,000 developers, and startups like Harvey are using it to speed up legal work that usually takes ages.