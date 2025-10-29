Paramount Skydance is firing 10% of its workforce

Hollywood giant Paramount Skydance has begun a massive layoff process, with CEO David Ellison confirming the move in an internal memo. The first round of cuts saw some 1,000 US-based employees let go, and another 1,000 are expected to follow soon. Together, the layoffs account for nearly 10% of the company's total workforce.

Layoff rationale Ellison explains the reason behind the layoffs In his memo, Ellison explained the reason behind these layoffs. He said, "When we launched the new Paramount in August, we made clear that building a strong, future-focused company would require significant change - including restructuring the organization." He added some redundancies were being addressed across the organization while other roles were being phased out as they no longer aligned with evolving priorities.

Merger impact Layoffs follow Paramount-Skydance merger The layoffs come almost three months after the $8.4 billion merger of Paramount and Skydance. Executives at the merged firm have promised Wall Street they would deliver $2 billion in cost savings, partly through workforce reductions. Along with cutting the jobs, the company is also looking to reduce its real estate holdings and divest certain businesses.