Paramount Skydance shifts Class B to NYSE amid $110B deal
Business
Paramount Skydance just announced it's shifting its Class B stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), starting October 6, 2026.
The move lands right as Paramount is wrapping up its $110 billion Warner Bros. deal.
Paramount sets Oct 5 warrants date
October 5, 2026, is now set as the record date for distributing stock warrants to eligible Class B shareholders, in connection with its Warner Bros. deal.
This comes after Paramount settled a lawsuit with a California-led group of US states and a Hollywood writers union, clearing the way for this Warner Bros. deal.