Parliamentary panel to meet RBI July 2 on crypto regulation
India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is set to meet the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 2, 2026, to hash out how the country should regulate virtual digital assets (VDAs) like cryptocurrencies.
The committee wants direct input from RBI officials as part of a bigger push to build clear policies for cryptocurrencies in India.
Panel's 8th round includes major exchanges
This will be their eighth round of talks with major players, including big-name cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, WazirX, and Coinbase.
Past discussions have tackled tricky topics like peer-to-peer transactions, global money transfers, and tax compliance for foreign platforms.
The RBI remains cautious. The RBI has flagged risks with cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
Next up: the panel will also check in with India's top accountants (ICAI) about how VDAs should be taxed.