Parliamentary panel to meet RBI July 2 on crypto regulation

Panel's 8th round includes major exchanges

This will be their eighth round of talks with major players, including big-name cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, WazirX, and Coinbase.

Past discussions have tackled tricky topics like peer-to-peer transactions, global money transfers, and tax compliance for foreign platforms.

The RBI remains cautious. The RBI has flagged risks with cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Next up: the panel will also check in with India's top accountants (ICAI) about how VDAs should be taxed.