Parliamentary panel urges DRDO to finalize measurable performance targets
What's the story
A parliamentary panel has urged the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to "expeditiously" finalize and notify clear, measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). These should cover cost efficiency, technological maturity, target dates, completion time, and operational effectiveness. The recommendation was made in a report submitted in Parliament on Friday by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense.
Gender equality
Strengthen complaint mechanism
The committee acknowledged DRDO's commitment to providing equal opportunities to women employees and its well-established grievance redressal mechanism.
However, it also recommended that "efforts should be made to strengthen the complaint mechanism" and ensure strict adherence to the SOP on dealing with complaints under the POSH Act.
The panel appreciated the role of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in timely addressing complaints under this act.
Project oversight
Committee reiterated recommendations
The committee wants to be informed about the steps taken by DRDO for timely project completion, proper fund utilization, and cost overruns prevention while submitting the action taken statement.
It reiterated its recommendation that DRDO should finalize and notify clear KPIs covering cost efficiency, technological maturity, target dates, completion time, and operational effectiveness.
The panel also suggested a "structured, transparent, and periodic benchmarking framework" be instituted by the DRDO.
Welfare initiatives
Comprehensive study on educational opportunities for defense personnel's children
The committee noted various welfare measures undertaken by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare for ex-servicemen and their dependents.
These include financial assistance enhancement, legal aid strengthening, Integrated Sainik Complexes establishment, and regular stakeholder consultations.
However, it also observed that the ministry did not specifically respond to its recommendation for a comprehensive study on expanding educational opportunities for defense personnel's children.
Budget recommendations
Time-bound roadmap for ECHS applications migration
The panel welcomed the migration of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) applications to the National Government Cloud.
It suggested a time-bound roadmap for completion, integration of stakeholders, and operationalization of the unified platform.
The report also appreciated the "special increase" in this year's defense capital budget due to Operation Sindoor and recommended that the government may progressively increase the defense research and development (R&D) budget over five years.