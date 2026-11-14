Patanjali Foods posts 19% profit fall to ₹419.76cr, revenue ₹11,406.49cr
Patanjali Foods just posted a 19% drop in profits for July-September 2026, down to ₹419.76 crore from last year's ₹516.69 crore.
Even with this dip, the company's revenue actually grew to ₹11,406.49 crore.
Patanjali Foods sees quarterly cost surge
The main reason for the profit slide? Operational costs shot up quite a bit this quarter.
Still, looking at the bigger picture (April-September), Patanjali managed to boost its total income and net profit compared to last year.
As one of India's top FMCG brands, with products like Nutrela and Ruchi Gold, they're still holding strong in the market despite some financial bumps.