Patanjali Foods's shares surge ahead of bonus decision

Why investors are betting big on the stock

Bonus shares usually mean more liquidity and a vote of confidence from management.

For young investors or anyone watching the market, it's worth noting that promoters hold nearly 70% of Patanjali Foods, while public investors—including mutual funds—own the rest.

Analysts see more room for growth too: Trendlyne pegs the target price at ₹2,116 over a year, hinting at a possible 21% upside from here.