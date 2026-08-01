Patanjali ventures into insurance market
What's the story
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is all set to enter the insurance sector. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the company's acquisition of Magma General Insurance. The deal, worth nearly ₹4,500 crore, marks Patanjali's first major step outside its core FMCG and Ayurveda businesses. It is being done in partnership with the DS Group known for its food and confectionery products.
Stake distribution
Deal structure and regulatory approval
As per the deal, Patanjali Ayurved will take a 73.56% stake in Magma General Insurance while the DS Group will hold 24.5%.
Together, they will control nearly 98% of the insurer from existing shareholders led by Sanoti Properties LLP, part of Adar Poonawalla Group.
The IRDAI approval is valid for three months during which time the transaction has to be completed.
New venture
Diversification into financial services
The acquisition is Patanjali's first major move into financial services.
The company has mostly been associated with Ayurvedic medicines, personal care products, packaged foods, and other consumer goods.
Instead of applying for a new insurance license, Patanjali chose to enter the sector by acquiring an existing insurer with a strong presence across motor, health, property, and commercial insurance.
Business expansion
Insurer's growth and performance
Magma General Insurance has grown steadily over the years, reporting gross written premiums of ₹3,615.48 crore in FY26, up from ₹3,334.4 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The company operates across several general insurance segments and has a wide distribution network of thousands of agents, corporate customers, financial services partners, and automobile manufacturers.
Market trend
New era for Patanjali
The acquisition is in line with a wider trend of large Indian business groups diversifying into financial services through acquisitions rather than starting from scratch.
If completed within the regulatory timeline, the transaction will officially make Patanjali one of the newest entrants in India's general insurance industry.
The move opens up an entirely new line of business for Patanjali while complementing its extensive retail footprint across urban and rural markets.