Pay 45% by Sept 15 if estimated tax ₹10,000

If your estimated tax liability is ₹10,000 or more after adjusting for TDS and other eligible tax credits, you need to pay 45% of your estimated annual tax liability cumulatively by Wednesday, September 15, 2026.

This includes income from rent, interest, capital gains, dividends, or freelance work; income beyond your regular salary.

Miss the deadline and you'll get hit with a 1% monthly interest charge on the shortfall for three months, unless at least 36% of your total estimated tax has been paid by September 15.