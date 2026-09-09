Pay 45% by Sept 15 if estimated tax ₹10,000
If your estimated tax liability is ₹10,000 or more after adjusting for TDS and other eligible tax credits, you need to pay 45% of your estimated annual tax liability cumulatively by Wednesday, September 15, 2026.
This includes income from rent, interest, capital gains, dividends, or freelance work; income beyond your regular salary.
Miss the deadline and you'll get hit with a 1% monthly interest charge on the shortfall for three months, unless at least 36% of your total estimated tax has been paid by September 15.
Pay 36% now include post-June income
Estimate your total income as accurately as possible; if you pay at least 36% of your yearly tax now, there's no interest.
Made extra money from capital gains or dividends after June? You can add that to this payment without worrying about fines.
For more information or to double-check details, head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal.