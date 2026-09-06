PayPal, Oracle, Volkswagen layoffs: Is severance pay taxable in India?

Most companies offer severance pay to employees who have been laid off.

While this exit compensation can provide financial cushion after job loss, it may also be subject to tax.

Rahul Charkha, Partner at Economic Laws Practice, said any compensation given by an employer or former employer at termination or modification of employment is treated as "profits in lieu of salary."

In such cases, the exit compensation is taxable under the head "Salaries," usually at the employee's applicable slab rate.