Paytm early backers to sell ₹963.6 cr block of shares
Some of Paytm's earliest backers are selling shares worth $110 million (about ₹963.6 crore) in a big block deal on Friday, 22 May 2026.
The sellers, Saif III Mauritius Company Limited, Saif Partners India IV Limited, and Elevation Capital V Limited, are offloading up to 8.6 million shares, which is around 1.3% of Paytm's total stock.
Citigroup sets ₹1,120.65 floor price
Citigroup is handling the deal, setting the floor price at ₹1,120.65 per share—a slight discount from Paytm's last close.
The money goes straight to these early investors, who'll need to hold onto their remaining shares for at least 30 days after the sale.
This move follows a trend: several original Paytm investors have been stepping back lately as the company faces regulatory scrutiny, but it's worth noting that Paytm has recently bounced back with profits and improved sentiment.