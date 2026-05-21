Paytm early backers to sell ₹963.6 cr block of shares

Citigroup sets ₹1,120.65 floor price

Citigroup is handling the deal, setting the floor price at ₹1,120.65 per share—a slight discount from Paytm's last close.

The money goes straight to these early investors, who'll need to hold onto their remaining shares for at least 30 days after the sale.

This move follows a trend: several original Paytm investors have been stepping back lately as the company faces regulatory scrutiny, but it's worth noting that Paytm has recently bounced back with profits and improved sentiment.