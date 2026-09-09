Paytm parent stock jumps 5% on enterprise AI move
Business
Paytm's parent company saw its shares jump 5% on Wednesday, hitting ₹1,753 on the NSE, a solid rise from ₹1,670.
The stock has been on a roll lately, up 20.21% in the past month while the broader market slipped.
This boost comes as investors get excited about Paytm's latest move into enterprise AI.
Paytm to sell Pi platform
Paytm plans to sell Paytm Intelligence (Pi), an AI platform two years in the making.
Pi is built to help financial institutions in India and the UAE automate things like sales, customer service, fraud detection, and loan processing by analyzing transaction data and customer behavior.
Diksha Gera thinks this could open up new revenue streams for Paytm as digital payments competition heats up, maybe even cut costs along the way.