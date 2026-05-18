Paytm brings UPI to teens with Pocket Money feature

Paytm has launched a new feature called 'Pocket Money,' allowing teenagers to make UPI payments even if they don't have their own bank account. The feature is built on the National Payments Corporation of India 's (NPCI) UPI Circle framework. It enables parents or family members to provide controlled spending access to their kids via the Paytm app.

Feature details How it works for parents and teens The 'Pocket Money' feature is designed to give teens a sense of financial independence while allowing parents or trusted family members to control spending limits and monitor transactions. With this new offering, teens can make payments at online and offline merchants through the Paytm app on their smartphones. Once set up, they won't need OTP approvals or cash transfers from parents for every payment.

Setup process Setting up 'Pocket money' To enable the 'Pocket Money' feature, parents or family members can do so directly through the Paytm app. After setup, teens can make UPI payments using the balance access linked through UPI Circle. Individual transactions are capped at ₹5,000 while the overall monthly limit across the UPI network is restricted to ₹15,000. The feature works with both savings and current accounts but doesn't allow international transactions or cash withdrawals.

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