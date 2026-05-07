The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,181

Paytm shares jump 6% after first-ever annual profit

By Mudit Dube 01:14 pm May 07, 202601:14 pm

What's the story

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged nearly 6% in early trade on Thursday. The spike came after the fintech giant posted a profit for the March quarter as well as its first-ever full-year profit. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,181 on the NSE before trading at ₹1,174.60—up from its previous close of ₹1,110.6.