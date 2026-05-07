Paytm shares jump 6% after first-ever annual profit
What's the story
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged nearly 6% in early trade on Thursday. The spike came after the fintech giant posted a profit for the March quarter as well as its first-ever full-year profit. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,181 on the NSE before trading at ₹1,174.60—up from its previous close of ₹1,110.6.
Financial turnaround
What did Paytm's March quarter earnings reveal?
For the quarter ending March 2026, Paytm reported a consolidated profit of ₹183 crore, compared to a loss of ₹545 crore in the same period last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations also grew by 18.4% year-on-year to ₹2,264 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹1,912 crore a year ago. For the full financial year FY26, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of ₹552 crore against a loss of ₹663 crore in FY25.
Market outlook
Target prices of brokerages post Q4 results
Brokerages have remained positive on Paytm's improving profitability and resilient payments business. Citi maintained a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,375, noting that Q4 core payment margins excluding subsidies continued to improve while the merchant business momentum remained robust. Jefferies also kept a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,350, highlighting revenue momentum offsetting the absence of PIDF and UPI incentives.