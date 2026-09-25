PC Jeweller settles ₹3,000cr debt with 14 banks, strengthens finances
Business
PC Jeweller just wiped out a massive ₹3,000 crore debt by settling with 14 banks.
This move not only frees up its assets but also puts the company in a much stronger financial spot.
PC Jeweller profits ₹221.88cr up 37%
PC Jeweller has seen profits jump 37% to ₹221.88 crore in the quarter ended June compared to last year.
Its total income is up, too, and with around 50 stores across 12 states, things are looking brighter for the brand.