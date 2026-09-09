PC Jeweller shares rally 38% this week and 50% YTD
Business
PC Jeweller's stock is on fire, up 38% this week and more than 40% over the past month, now trading at ₹14.08.
The company's been on a winning streak in 2026, with shares climbing 50% year to date and nearly 400% over the last three years.
PC Jeweller month end debt free
What's behind the buzz?
PC Jeweller says it will be debt-free by the end of this month under a one-time settlement tied to a stressed loan book of nearly ₹4,100 crore.
Investors are also cheering its latest results: Q1 FY27 net profit jumped 37% to ₹222 crore, revenue rose 21%, and operating profit soared by 168%.
All signs point to a much stronger business ahead.