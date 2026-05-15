Pearl Global posts record FY26 revenue ₹5,025cr net profit ₹270cr
Business
Pearl Global Industries just posted its highest-ever annual revenue: ₹5,025 crore for FY26, up 11.5% from last year.
Net profit climbed 17% to ₹270 crore, and its EBITDA margins improved too.
Basically, it's been a strong year for the company.
PGIL plans ₹200-250 crore capex in FY27; dividend of ₹14.5 per share was declared for FY26.
In the last quarter alone, revenue grew nearly 7%, with profits jumping almost 25%.
PGIL also ramped up manufacturing capacity above 100 million pieces a year and shipped 78.1 million pieces versus 74.3 million in FY25.
Looking forward, it's planning to invest ₹200 to ₹250 crore during FY27 to expand even further, and shareholders get a sweet deal too: a dividend of ₹14.5 per share, with the highest-ever payout ratio of about 25%.