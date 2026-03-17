Peer-to-peer lending: What it is actually

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is a growing trend in India, allowing individuals to lend and borrow money without the involvement of traditional financial institutions. This direct lending model has gained popularity as it offers higher returns for lenders and lower interest rates for borrowers. With the rise of digital platforms, P2P lending has become more accessible, providing an alternative to conventional banking methods. Here's a look at how P2P lending works in India, its benefits, and potential risks.

#1 Understanding P2P lending platforms P2P lending platforms act as intermediaries connecting lenders with borrowers. These online platforms evaluate the creditworthiness of borrowers using various parameters before listing them on their site. Lenders can then choose which loans to fund based on their risk appetite and expected returns. The platforms also manage loan agreements and repayments, making the process seamless for both parties involved.

#2 Benefits of P2P lending One of the main advantages of P2P lending is the potential for higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts or fixed deposits. Lenders can earn interest rates ranging from 10% to 30%, depending on the borrower's credit profile. For borrowers, P2P loans are often more affordable than personal loans offered by banks, thanks to lower operational costs of these platforms.

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#3 Risks associated with P2P lending Though P2P lending comes with its share of benefits, there are also risks involved. The biggest risk is default risk, where a borrower fails to repay the loan. Unlike banks, which have more resources to absorb losses, individual lenders bear the brunt of defaults directly. Hence, it's important for lenders to carefully assess borrower profiles before making decisions.

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#4 Regulatory landscape for P2P lending in India The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines for P2P lending platforms to ensure transparency and protect investors' interests. These regulations require platforms to register as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and adhere to capital requirements and operational standards. While these regulations aim to safeguard participants in the ecosystem, they also ensure that platforms operate within a defined framework.