Pegasystems invests ₹60cr-plus in Bengaluru GCC, EBC outside North America
Pegasystems, a US software company, is investing more than ₹60 crore to open a new Global Capability Center (GCC) at EcoWorld Tech Park in Bengaluru.
This spot will also feature its first Executive Briefing Center (EBC) outside North America.
Deepak Visweswaraiah from Pega India shared that India is a big deal for the company, handling most of its product engineering and making up over one-third of its global team.
Bengaluru EBC designed for AI collaboration
The Bengaluru EBC is designed as a space where clients and partners can team up to build AI applications: think banks, telecoms, and healthcare companies working side by side with Pega experts.
To keep up with its growth plans, Pegasystems has also expanded its Bengaluru office by nearly 60% to around 85,000 square feet.
Plus, its predictable pricing model means no surprise fees for AI solutions, making it stand out in the fast-changing AI world.