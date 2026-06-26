Pegasystems invests ₹60cr-plus in Bengaluru GCC, EBC outside North America

Bengaluru EBC designed for AI collaboration

The Bengaluru EBC is designed as a space where clients and partners can team up to build AI applications: think banks, telecoms, and healthcare companies working side by side with Pega experts.

To keep up with its growth plans, Pegasystems has also expanded its Bengaluru office by nearly 60% to around 85,000 square feet.

Plus, its predictable pricing model means no surprise fees for AI solutions, making it stand out in the fast-changing AI world.