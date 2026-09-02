Pentagon AI policy adviser Emil Michael sold Perplexity for $5 million-$25 millionlion
Business
Emil Michael, who helps shape military AI policy at the Pentagon, sold shares in major tech companies.
He sold his Perplexity stock for between $5 million and $25 million and scored huge gains (up to $24 million) from Elon Musk's xAI earlier this year.
Pentagon defends Michael over transactions
Before joining the Pentagon, Michael advised Perplexity and got a personal loan from it. He also sold his holdings in Brex LLC for at least $5 million.
Richard Painter is raising eyebrows about these deals, but the Pentagon says Michael followed all ethics rules thanks to its rigorous, multi-layered ethics framework.