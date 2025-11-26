Next Article
PepsiCo launches Red Rock Deli: Premium chips land in India
Business
PepsiCo just dropped Red Rock Deli, its fancy Australian chips brand, in India.
The idea? Bring global flavors to Indian snack aisles—with each flavor crafted for local tastes.
It's all about offering a more premium snacking experience.
What makes Red Rock Deli different?
These chips use three cooking styles—Kettle Cooked for that thick crunch, Baked for a lighter bite, and Popped for an airy crispness.
Made with sunflower oil, they promise richer textures and bolder flavors than your usual chips.
Where does it fit in?
Red Rock Deli is made for folks who want something a bit more gourmet when they snack—think intentional treat-yourself moments rather than mindless munching.