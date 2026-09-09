Perfios's Nitin Chugh at Global Fintech Fest outlines agentic AI
Business
Imagine your bank account acting like a smart assistant, understanding your financial position and making recommendations.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, MD & Group CEO of Perfios Nitin Chugh shared how agentic AI could help make this happen, making personal finance way more interactive and helpful.
Agentic AI OS speeds loan approvals
Perfios showcased its Agentic AI Operating System, designed to help banks use everyday data for quicker credit checks and smoother processes.
Chugh explained that this tech could connect things like signing up, verifying documents, and getting loans approved, all in one flow, shrinking wait times from two days to five to 10 minutes.