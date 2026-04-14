Perplexity AI's revenue skyrockets to $500M after agentic pivot
What's the story
Perplexity has witnessed a massive fivefold increase in its revenue, hitting the $500 million mark. The growth comes after the company's shift to Perplexity Computer, an agentic pivot aimed at improving productivity through artificial intelligence (AI). "Perplexity is still a start-up. We just 5X'ed revenue from $100 million to $500 million with only 34% growth in team size," Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote on X.
Financial growth
Perplexity's annual recurring revenue soars
Perplexity AI has been steadily growing amid fierce competition in the AI search market. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has jumped from $16 million to $305 million over two years, according to Financial Times. The company's revenue surged by a whopping 50% in just a month owing to its agentic push.
Product development
Back to roots with Perplexity Computer
Srinivas also spoke about the company's latest agentic pivot, Perplexity Computer. He said it takes the company back to its roots as a small business tool. "Perplexity started as a small business tool for ourselves. We had four people and no revenue with AI at our fingertips," he wrote. Launched in February, Perplexity Computer is an integrated platform that combines files, tools, memory, and AI models into one seamless system.
System design
Multi-model approach for efficiency
The main idea behind Perplexity Computer is to use multiple AI models for different tasks, as no single model can do everything. The system currently manages 19 models, each one designed for a specific task like reasoning, coding, or writing. This multi-model approach makes it more efficient and effective in handling a range of tasks.