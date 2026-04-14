Perplexity AI's revenue skyrockets to $500M after agentic pivot

Perplexity has witnessed a massive fivefold increase in its revenue, hitting the $500 million mark. The growth comes after the company's shift to Perplexity Computer, an agentic pivot aimed at improving productivity through artificial intelligence (AI) . "Perplexity is still a start-up. We just 5X'ed revenue from $100 million to $500 million with only 34% growth in team size," Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote on X.

Financial growth Perplexity's annual recurring revenue soars Perplexity AI has been steadily growing amid fierce competition in the AI search market. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has jumped from $16 million to $305 million over two years, according to Financial Times. The company's revenue surged by a whopping 50% in just a month owing to its agentic push.

Product development Back to roots with Perplexity Computer Srinivas also spoke about the company's latest agentic pivot, Perplexity Computer. He said it takes the company back to its roots as a small business tool. "Perplexity started as a small business tool for ourselves. We had four people and no revenue with AI at our fingertips," he wrote. Launched in February, Perplexity Computer is an integrated platform that combines files, tools, memory, and AI models into one seamless system.

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