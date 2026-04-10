Perplexity launches 'Billion Dollar Build' contest with $1 million seed funding
Perplexity is kicking off the "Billion Dollar Build," a new competition where you use its AI platform to create a startup that could someday be worth $1 billion.
If your idea comes out on top, up to 3 winners will score $1 million in seed funding plus up to $1 million in Perplexity Computer credits to help grow your business.
You can sign up solo or in a team of 2, and the final pitch showdown happens June 9, with up to 3 winners announced on June 10.
Eight week build using Perplexity Computer
You've got eight weeks to build your company using Perplexity Computer as your main tool (it runs models like OpenAI and Google AI).
To enter, you'll need a Perplexity Max or Pro subscription and must submit proof of traction: think user growth or revenue stats.
The contest is open to US residents aged 18 and older, with entries accepted until June 2, 2026. Submissions open April 14.
This is all about showing how far AI can take new ideas, so if you're ready to build big, this might be your shot!