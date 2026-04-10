Perplexity launches 'Billion Dollar Build' contest with $1 million seed funding Business Apr 10, 2026

Perplexity is kicking off the "Billion Dollar Build," a new competition where you use its AI platform to create a startup that could someday be worth $1 billion.

If your idea comes out on top, up to 3 winners will score $1 million in seed funding plus up to $1 million in Perplexity Computer credits to help grow your business.

You can sign up solo or in a team of 2, and the final pitch showdown happens June 9, with up to 3 winners announced on June 10.