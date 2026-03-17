Pet food startup Zoomies raises ₹5 crore in pre-seed funding
Zoomies, a pet food startup founded in September 2025 by Sumedh Battewar and Spriha Choubey, just bagged ₹5 crore in pre-seed funding.
The round was led by D2C Insider Super Angels, with backing from Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, Astrotalk CEO Puneet Gupta, and Pallavi Mohadikar.
Their mission? To make better pet food more accessible across India.
Offering complete meals for pets
Zoomies serves up complete meals for pets made with 100% real, human-grade meat, no additives or preservatives.
Despite the premium quality and an impressive 18-month shelf life, they keep prices friendly for everyday pet parents.
It's all about bringing transparency and higher standards to India's growing pet community.
Plans to expand into new cities
The new funds will help Zoomies boost manufacturing, strengthen their supply chain, and roll out influencer-led campaigns.
They're gearing up for a pan-India launch through quick-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer channels, including Amazon, with expansion into Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.