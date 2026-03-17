Pet food startup Zoomies raises ₹5 crore in pre-seed funding Business Mar 17, 2026

Zoomies, a pet food startup founded in September 2025 by Sumedh Battewar and Spriha Choubey, just bagged ₹5 crore in pre-seed funding.

The round was led by D2C Insider Super Angels, with backing from Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, Astrotalk CEO Puneet Gupta, and Pallavi Mohadikar.

Their mission? To make better pet food more accessible across India.